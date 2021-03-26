The section of Township Road 730 that will have its speed limit increased (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

The speed limit is going up on a piece of road in the County of Grande Prairie. On Monday, county council approved increasing the speed limit on Township Road 730 on the paved portion of the road between Highway 2 and Range Road 44 from 80 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Director of Public Works Dale Van Volkingburgh presented that while Township Road 730 was designed for 90 kilometres per hour, it is a straight road with no hills meaning there wouldn’t be a sight line conflict.

Councillors have also asked administration to evaluate all paved roads in the County of Grande Prairie with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour and to make recommendations for speed limit increases for future consideration.