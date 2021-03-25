A chunk of funding has been set aside for businesses in the region to use to help train employees coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stemming from the Digital Marketing training program provided by Business Resiliency Taskforce, the new $100,000 two-tiered grant will be open to any type of training that is believed to be beneficial by the business owner for its employees.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the funding is another layer of support for businesses still trying to bounce back after over a year of uncertainty.

“It now opens an opportunity for businesses that have other training needs, not simply just social media and marketing training. It can be used for various things in their day-to-day business.”

The grant will offer up funding up to 25 per cent of the registration costs for programs over $300 to a maximum of $2,500 per business and 50 per cent of registration costs for programs under $300 to a maximum of $1,250 per business.

Clayton adds, with dozens of businesses taking part in the previously available digital training seminar, she is certain the new funding will have a far-reaching effect as well.

“I think businesses in our community and region will see a significant impact in what they can do to train their staff during this COVID-19 recovery phase.”

Details about applications for funding are expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.