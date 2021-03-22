A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health, the deceased is a man in his 70s and the case included comorbidities.

Five new and five recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 60 active cases of the virus in the region.

13 new cases and eight recoveries were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are 156 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of March 21st.

Across Alberta, 456 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Sunday from 7,547 tests. 280 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 48 requiring the ICU.

Alexander Forbes School has again been placed on the COVID-19 alert list by the province. The alert designation means between two and four cases of the virus have been confirmed in individuals connected to the facility. In all, 13 schools in the region are under outbreak status, which is over five confirmed cases, while two schools, including Alexander Forbes, remain in the alert designation.