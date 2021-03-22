Officials with Meals on Wheels Grande Prairie are hoping the public can help them make Easter a little more special for residents across the city.

With the statutory holiday coming up, Program Coordinator Susan Platana says they’re hoping to receive enough donations to help supply meals to feed clients around Grande Prairie that are isolated.

“Some people really truly have no one else to spend the time with, they’re eating alone, and it still does happen quite a bit,” she says.

“This year, people are able to get out a little bit, but there are still a lot of cautious people who aren’t letting anyone into their homes.”

Platana says every $20 or so represents one meal, and with around 30 members of the public using the service, it shows just how much of a mountain they have to climb to try and give everyone that little extra.

“It sure does help out, normally we don’t deliver on statutory holidays, so that means Easter is one of the times of the year, that happens to be a four-day weekend,” she says.

“We like to make sure we get one in there, and we try to make it something special.

Anyone looking to donate or sponsor the event can reach out to the organization directly. The not for profit has been operating in Grande Prairie since 1972.