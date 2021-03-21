Eight new and three recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 151 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

61 active cases of COVID-19 are now being reported in the County of Grande Prairie. The updated number comes after seven new and eight recovered cases of the virus were reported on Saturday.

Across Alberta, 555 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours from 11,405 tests. Province-wide, 282 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 47 requiring the ICU.