15 new and 14 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 139 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new and four recovered cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 56 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The outbreaks at the Northern Addictions Centre in Grande Prairie, Sugarplum Tree Daycare in Peace River, and Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre in Valleyview are now considered over.

Across Alberta, 696 cases were reported from just under 12,000 tests. Province-wide, 246 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 48 requiring the ICU.