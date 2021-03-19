Residents across Grande Prairie are being asked to keep an eye on their storm drains. City crews are preparing for spring melt by thawing frozen catch basins to help guide the rapidly melting snow into the underground storm sewer system.

Homeowners are being asked to keep mindful that with spring melt it is important to do annual preparation and maintenance on their properties. Any residents who notice blocked catch basins are asked to clear any debris or ice, report it to the Citizen Contact Centre.

Workers are currently tending to all catch basins using picks, shovels, heavy equipment, and hot water. Over the winter months, cold temperatures can cause a build-up of ice in and around catch basins, reducing their ability to drain run-off water.