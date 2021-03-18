A Grande Prairie man is facing several charges after being arrested on outstanding warrants in the city. The Grande Prairie RCMP says an investigation into the whereabouts of a man wanted on several warrants out of both Grande Prairie and Edmonton took place on March 12th.

After it was confirmed the suspect was in a home in the city, police obtained a warrant to enter the home.

In addition to being arrested on warrants including possession of stolen property, and fail to comply, 29-year-old Ryan Bateson of Grande Prairie is also facing charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and failing to comply with a release order

Staff Sergeant Shawn Graham says crime reduction isn’t just taken on by their specialized units, and cases like this are becoming more and more successful thanks to the efforts put in by general duty officers.

“These are offenders that continue to offend over and over, and those are the ones which have a negative impact in our community and commit crimes,” he says. “The majority of people in Grande Prairie are great citizens and contribute to our community in a positive way, it’s that small portion that continues to cause crime.”

Graham adds both residents in the City and County of Grande Prairie have played an instrumental part in the evaluation of the crime reduction strategy.

“They’ve gone a really good job at contacting the police if they see something suspicious, or whatever is going on,” he adds.

Bateson will next appear in a Grande Prairie court on April 7th.