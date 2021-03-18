Mounties in Peace River are asking for the public’s help in trying to track down a pair of suspects in relation to a slew of vandalism incidents early Wednesday morning.

The Peace River RCMP says they responded to several reports of overnight vandalism to businesses and property near 102 Avenue, between 78 and 82 Street. Authorities say the windows of at least one business had been damaged, while the windows of several parked and unoccupied company vehicles belonging to area operators were shot out with what police believe is a pellet gun.

The RCMP says CCTV footage revealed the incident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Police say the suspects they believe were involved were seen wearing dark pants and tops, one of whom also appeared to be wearing a light coloured hooded sweater underneath their top layer and was carrying a light coloured grocery bag.

Police are asking anyone with information, or any businesses or residents that may have video surveillance footage of the area around the time of the incident to contact them at 780-624-6677.