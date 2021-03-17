After just 15 months in the position, Dr. Robert Murray is out as the President and CEO of Grande Prairie Regional College. In a statement, GPRC reports he has stepped down due to personal reasons.

“GPRC would like to thank Dr. Murray for his service and contributions over the last 15 months,” it says.

In a social media post, Dr. Murray says he is grateful to the college for having allowed him to serve.

“I am exceptionally proud of what we accomplished together during my time at the helm. I remain a steadfast believer in GPRC’s potential and will always cheer on the Wolves.”

He adds he is looking forward to taking some personal time to rest and has not made any decisions as to what comes next for him. Murray was the ninth President and CEO of GPRC, replacing Don Gnatiuk in December 2019. Gnatiuk had served in the role since 2007.

GPRC says former President and CEO of NAIT Dr. Glenn Feltham will temporarily take on the role of President and CEO as the school searches for a permanent replacement.