Friends and family of a Grande Prairie woman are hoping to honour her memory in long-lasting ways with help from the community. A memorial fund has been set up in memory of Jennifer Henson, who passed away in January at the age of 42 due to complications brought on by kidney failure and diabetes.

Friend and former co-worker Ami Anderson says the goal of the fund is to raise money for a bench and plaque to be installed in Jenn’s memory at Derek Taylor School, where she worked as an Educational Assistant in the pre-school program from 2016 until 2019.

“She would always have lunch out there when it was beautiful, and we figured it would be so nice to have a bench, in memorial [to] her, so the kids can sit there and still be with her.”

“It’s not just for the students, it’s for everybody… like I can go to Derek Taylor and sit on the bench with Jenn,” she adds.

In addition to being an educator, Henson was also a Licensed Practical Nurse who worked with children with special needs. She’s described as having an infectious laugh and as being a loving wife and mother.

Anderson says any extra funding raised above what is needed for the memorial will be put into an endowment fund that will be used towards education surrounding kidney disease and peritoneal dialysis treatments in Grande Prairie. She adds that as a licensed Practical Nurse,

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so through the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta.