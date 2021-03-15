20 recovered cases and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. The latest data from the province shows 172 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven recoveries and six active cases of COVID-19 reported were over the last 24 hours. The region now has 70 active cases of the virus as of March 14th.

Province wide, 364 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday from 6,618 tests. Across Alberta, 255 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 42 requiring the ICU.