Two people are facing charges after Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs and guns from a residence in the city.

Police say the investigation began after they received multiple reports from residents in Hillside. On February 12th, they were able to execute a search warrant on a house in the area of 101 Avenue and 89 Street.

Authorities say a search of the property uncovered a 30-30 rifle, a shotgun, a loaded handgun, two airsoft pistols, and various ammo. Police say they also seized 160 grams of meth, 6 litres of GHB, 33 grams of cocaine, and around $4,000.

Subsequently, 39-year-old Shenine Hoffman and 18-year-old Landon Letendre are facing charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.