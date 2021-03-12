RCMP seize drugs, guns from Grande Prairie home
Items seized from home in Grande Prairie on February 12th, 2021. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)
Two people are facing charges after Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs and guns from a residence in the city.
Police say the investigation began after they received multiple reports from residents in Hillside. On February 12th, they were able to execute a search warrant on a house in the area of 101 Avenue and 89 Street.
Authorities say a search of the property uncovered a 30-30 rifle, a shotgun, a loaded handgun, two airsoft pistols, and various ammo. Police say they also seized 160 grams of meth, 6 litres of GHB, 33 grams of cocaine, and around $4,000.
Subsequently, 39-year-old Shenine Hoffman and 18-year-old Landon Letendre are facing charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.