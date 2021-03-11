COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 10th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

14 new cases and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city over the last 24 hours. The latest data from the province shows 204 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of March 10th.

Six new and five recovered cases were also reported in the county on Wednesday. 75 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 364 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Wednesday from just over 10,000 for a positivity rate of around 4 per cent. Province-wide, 254 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 37 requiring the ICU.