A grant from the Saddle Hills County Family and Community Support Services will cover the costs of Community School Liason Counsellor to offer services at a trio of schools in the region.

The FCSS grant of $28,000 will see Peace Wapiti Public School Division counsellor Kara Bolch service Bonanza School, Savanna School, and Woking School for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Bolch will deliver ongoing support for students’ social and emotional well-being at the three schools through collaboration with school staff, presentations, one-on-one counselling with students, and referrals to external community support where needed.