Families and caregivers in Grande Prairie and across the Alberta Health Services North zone can sign up for free online seminars focusing on infant and young children nutrition.

Led online by registered dietitians, the first class on March 17th will look at the dietary requirements of infants aged six months to a year. Officials say they look to answer questions including when you should start a child on solid foods and what solid foods to start with.

AHS says the second seminar will examine how to make mealtimes more enjoyable for children and parents. Experts will delve into what the parent’s role and the child’s role is when it comes to eating and mealtimes, strategies to help set up stress-free family meals, key foods and nutrients for growth and development, and tips for introducing new foods.

Classes are being offered via Zoom so the workshops can be accessed on a number of devices, including phones and tablets. Registration is needed, and a link for more information can be found on the AHS website.