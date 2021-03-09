17 recoveries and four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows 214 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and four recovered cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 71 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 255 new cases were reported from just over 54-hundred tests. Province-wide 263 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 37 in the ICU.