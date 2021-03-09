Tenille Townes with her New Female Artist of the Year award at the 2020 ACMAs. (Supplied, Facebook)

Grande Prairie singer/songwriter Tenille Townes is Juno nominated for a second straight year. The 27-year-old has been nominated for Country Music Album of the Year for her album ‘The Lemonade Stand’. Last year, she had Juno nominations for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The nomination adds to an already stellar 2020-2021 awards season for Townes. At the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in September, she nabbed three of six awards including Songwriter of the Year. She also pulled in Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for her song ‘Come As You Are’ at the Country Music Alberta Awards late last month.

A list of all nominations can be found on the Juno Awards website. The 2021 Juno Awards will be presented in Toronto on May 16th.