The province has announced they will be fully moving into Step 2 of its provincial reopening strategy. That means updated health measures are now in place for retail, hotels and community halls, performance groups, and youth sports, performance, and recreation.

Banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, and hotels can now open for all activities permitted under Step 1 and Step 2.

Those activities include hosting virtual meetings, permitted performance activities, wedding ceremonies with up to 10 individuals, and funeral services up to a maximum of 20 people. As of now, wedding receptions, funeral receptions, or trade shows are not permitted.

All retail services and shopping malls must limit customer capacity to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy, not including staff. This is an increase from 15 per cent.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the government is looking to continue striking a safe balance between easing restrictions and preventing cases from rapidly rising once again.

“The strain on our health system continues to decline, which benefits every Albertan,” he says. “Proven health measures remain in place in all sectors, and we must all do our part to keep each other safe and continue driving hospitalizations downward.”

Those now involved in taped or live streamed performances can now also rehearse and perform in preparation as well. For those over the age of 18, a maximum of 10 individuals can access facilities for rehearsals or filming/virtual broadcasting, however, masks and physical distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Larger indoor film and other performances will be allowed provided there is no audience and subject to an approved plan that follows strict new guidance, including regular lab-based PCR testing.

Minister Shandro adds that no decisions on the next stage of reopening, which covers things such as indoor gatherings, adult sport leagues, and casinos, will be made until at least March 22nd.