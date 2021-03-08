While Grande Prairie still may be in the winter season, the recent snowmelt may show off more than just dead grass and dusty roadways. Northreach Society explains the warmer temperatures may also reveal needle debris, and it wants to remind residents that they are available to safely remove any that may be found.

“If anyone sees needle debris in the community itself, we have a full-time employee who answers all the calls, and he very quickly will go and collect those needles,” says Safe Consumption Site Clinical Lead Tracy Pelgrim.

“The needle debris program is part of the SCS, and, when the snow melts, he’s going to be very busy,” she adds.

Pelgrim notes Northreach Society, in conjunction with the City of Grande Prairie and several other partners, also provides training on how to properly dispose of needles if someone happens to come across one.

However, she advises people to only do so if they are comfortable enough. She says, in the meantime, the employee is always happy to talk about safety.

“You might see him around the community; he’s a very nice and proactive gentleman and does his job very well.”

Updated in 2018 as part of the Grande Prairie Opioid Task Force, links to overall needle safety and the downloadable debris clean-up guide can be found on the municipal website. To report needles in the community contact Northreach Society at 780-538-3388.