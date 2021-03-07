There are now at least five cases of COVID-19 linked to the Grande Prairie Composite High School. Alberta Health upgraded it to a outbreak status in its update March 5th.

In a letter sent home to families, Principal Dennis Vobeyda says the school remains open to in-person learning for students not identified as close contacts. He adds the school is working closely with Alberta Health Services to make sure all necessary measures are in place.

There are currently nine schools in the Grande Prairie area with COVID-19 outbreaks, including four with 10 or more connected cases. There are eight schools with alerts, meaning they have between two and four cases.