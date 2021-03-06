COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 5th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

17 recovered and seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. The latest data from the province shows 219 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, four recoveries and one new case were also discovered over the last 48 hours. There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across the province, 341 new cases were reported from 8,142 completed tests. Alberta-wide, 247 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 42 in the ICU.