37 new and 17 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. The latest data from Alberta Health shows 229 active cases of the virus, with a total of 1,464 recoveries as of March 4th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 10 new, and two recovered cases were also reported over the last 24 hours. 68 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 331 new cases were confirmed from 9,438 tests on Thursday. 245 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 47 requiring the ICU.