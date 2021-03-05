The Reverse Food and Necessities Drive held by Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools board is set to roll out across the region on Saturday. To help stay in line with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the food drive will be done in reverse, as volunteers will collect the items directly from the vehicle without any close contact.

Those on-site will be accepting everything from non-perishable items to gift cards for gas stations, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

The drive will take place on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Across the County of Grande Prairie and beyond, drives will also take place at Catholic schools in Sexsmith, Beaverlodge, and Spirit River from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.