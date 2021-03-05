Health Canada is giving the green light to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal regulator says it has determined the single dose vaccine is safe and effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

It’s the fourth vaccine to be approved in Canada and the first and only one the country has purchased that requires just a single dose.

They say it doesn’t have any specific storage requirements.

Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses which are expected to arrive by September, with options to buy another 28 million.

It’s not expected any of the vaccine will flow to Canada until at least April.