17 recovered and nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 209 as of March 3rd.

There were 5 recovered and four new cases of the virus also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the same time period. 60 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday from 9,483 completed tests.