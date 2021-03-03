24 new and 15 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 217 as of March 2nd.

There were 5 new and one recovered cases also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the same time period. 61 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Two deaths in the AHS north zone were among 12 reported across Alberta on Tuesday. 1,902 people have now died due to COVID-19 across the province.

Across Alberta, 402 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday from 10,362 completed tests.