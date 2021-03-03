Sexsmith and County of Grande Prairie homeowners in the west will be receiving a request to provide information about their property in the mail.

The property re-inspection, a standard policy put in place by the province, is to determine the market value of land which decides the County’s annual property taxes. The new inspection guidelines reduce person-to-person contact between County assessors and property owners.

County assessors may still do in-person inspections of properties upon request. The deadline to complete the request for information is May 15, 2021.

To provide the updates, as well as request a county assessor, see the County of Grande Prairie website for more details.