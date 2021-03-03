New property inspection for County of Grande Prairie, Sexsmith Residents
County of Grande Prairie administration building (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Sexsmith and County of Grande Prairie homeowners in the west will be receiving a request to provide information about their property in the mail.
The property re-inspection, a standard policy put in place by the province, is to determine the market value of land which decides the County’s annual property taxes. The new inspection guidelines reduce person-to-person contact between County assessors and property owners.
County assessors may still do in-person inspections of properties upon request. The deadline to complete the request for information is May 15, 2021.
To provide the updates, as well as request a county assessor, see the County of Grande Prairie website for more details.