The aquatics area at the Eastlink Centre will reopen to the public on Thursday with heavily restricted access to the area becoming available. Starting March 4th, low-intensity mobility classes will be available in the pool area, in addition to the appointment-only private swimming lessons which began earlier this week.

Residents will also be able to book the fieldhouse for private household bookings. Fitness centre users will be able to restart with registered low-intensity group fitness classes, while individuals or members within the same household can book with certified personal trainers.

Those looking to use the walking track can now do so with pre-booked one hours walking sessions. The programming changes are in line with the move into the provincial government’s second step of loosening COVID-19 restrictions.