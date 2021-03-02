The provincial government says Alberta is ready to safely and cautiously enter Step 2 of the province’s path forward, with restrictions on indoor fitness activities and libraries easing effective immediately.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says gyms will now be allowed to host low-impact exercise classes like yoga and pilates, but high-impact working out, like running on a treadmill, will be prohibited outside of one-on-one appointments.

However, Shandro says changes to hotels, banquets, and conference centres, as well as further loosening on restrictions surrounding retail, children’s sports, and performance art originally outlined in Step 2, remain up for debate, but no decision has been made at this point.

“It’s not that they’ve been delayed, it’s still going to be up to the Cabinet COVID-19 committee,” he says. “It could come before step three, [but] those will be decisions we make as we continue to evaluate the evidence with Dr. Hinshaw and her office.”

Premier Jason Kenney says he is pleased they are making progress while ensuring the health system continues to operate and provide Albertans with the care they seek and need.

“We are taking a steady approach to easing restrictions in order to maintain our downward trends. In the coming weeks, we must all do our part to keep each other safe and continue driving hospitalizations downward.”

A decision on Step 3 of restrictions loosening will not be made until at least March 22nd, the full three week period previously laid out by the province.