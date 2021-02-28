20 recoveries and 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. The latest data from Alberta Health shows 202 active cases of the virus in the city.

Eight new and four recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now a total of 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 301 new cases were reported on Saturday from 7,503 completed tests. Province-wide, 250 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 46 requiring the ICU.