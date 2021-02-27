35 recoveries and 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. The latest data from the provincial health authority shows 204 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new and one recovered case of the virus was also reported in the last 24 hours. As of end of day Friday, 50 cases of the virus remain active in the region.

Across Alberta 415 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday from 7,716 tests. 262 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 51 requiring the ICU.