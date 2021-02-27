Several more COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at sites in the Peace Country. Alberta Health added both the Northern Addictions Centre and the Saint Lawrence Centre to its list Friday, indicating there are more than five cases at each.

Also considered to now have COVID-19 outbreaks are the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre and the Valleyview Health Centre. Each has at least two cases. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to Alberta Health for details.

As of Friday, three sites in the region are no longer considered to have outbreaks, meaning four weeks have passed since the last case was identified. They include Prairie Lake Supportive Living in Grande Prairie, Ovintiv Canada Pipestone in Wembley, and Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw.

COVID-19 outbreaks continue at the QEII Hospital, Grande Prairie Care Centre, Heritage Lodge, a private group home, Signature Support Services, Care Human Services, Rotary House, Shell Gold Creek, and Walmart in Grande Prairie. Elsewhere, there are still outbreaks at Peace River Correctional Centre, Points West Living, and Sugarplum Tree Daycare in Peace River, and Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre in Valleyview.