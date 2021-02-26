COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 15th, 2021. (alberta.ca)

23 recovered cases and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. The latest data from the province is now reporting 216 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Four recoveries were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The latest total case count is now showing 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 356 new cases were reported as of February 25th, from 9,212 completed tests. 269 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19 province wide, with 55 requiring the ICU.