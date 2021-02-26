Highway 2 blocked by collision involving semi
Highway 2 is closed at Township Road 744A (Supplied, William Vavrek)
Traffic on Highway 2 is currently blocked by a crash involving a car and a semi truck at Township Road 744A. Police say both lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted around the scene near Webster.
Grande Prairie RCMP says drivers in the area should expect delays for an extended period of time as officers investigate. In the meantime, people are asked to consider taking a different route.