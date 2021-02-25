COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 24th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

22 new and 16 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the municipality on Wednesday. There are now 227 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 13 new were also reported in the last 24 hours. 50 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Province-wide, 399 cases were reported on Tuesday from 9,217 completed tests. Across Alberta, 280 people remain in the hospital, with 56 requiring the ICU due to COVID-19.