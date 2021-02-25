Two men are multiple charges following their alleged involvement in an armed robbery and forcible confinement that had occurred on Horse Lake First Nations.

Police say an investigation into the matter led them to execute a search warrant on a house on Horse Lake First Nations on February 22nd. 33-year-old Tyler Justin Horseman was arrested at the residence and is facing seven charges including robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.

Authorities say while still in the area after the search warrant was executed, officers received a call from the public in regards to the whereabouts of the second suspect. The second suspect was located a short time later following a high-risk vehicle stop.

Subsequently, 21-year-old Braydan Morrison of Grande Prairie faces numerous charges; including robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, and flight from a peace officer.