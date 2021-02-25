Drivers could run into periodic slowdowns at four intersections around the city for the next couple of weeks.

The city says there is work planned on traffic signals at four locations, as crews will be installing new traffic signal poles and removing old infrastructure.

Starting with work started on the traffic signals at the intersection of Lakeland Drive and 116 Avenue this weekend, crews will also be tending to 100 Street and 124 Avenue, 100 Street at 121 Avenue, and 108 Street at 104 Avenue.

Drivers are being reminded to treat the traffic signal as a four-way stop while the lights are out. The work is expected to wrap up by mid-March.