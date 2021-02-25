The results of a drug bust in the Montrose neighbourhood on February 12, 2021 (Supplied, RCMP)

Police are crediting residents of the Montrose neighbourhood with leading them to a suspected drug dealer. The Grande Prairie RCMP says an investigation started after getting complaints from people in the area.

A home in the neighbourhood was searched on February 12th. Officers claim they seized 160 grams of meth, 44 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, and $10,500 in cash.

Sergeant Shawn Graham says community members and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods are to be thanked for their help in the investigation.

“SCAN is a unit of the Alberta Sheriffs that helps keep communities safe by dealing with problem properties that are being used for specific illegal activity such as drug trafficking, prostitution, child exploitation, and gang-related crime,” he explains. “The SCAN unit makes communities safer by using civil legislation to target residential and commercial problem properties in rural and urban Alberta where specified illegal activity is occurring regularly.”

57-year-old David Ernest Kendell of Grande Prairie has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.