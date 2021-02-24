The COVID-19 case count in Grande Prairie as of February 23rd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A 22nd person in the City of Grande Prairie has died as a result of COVID-19. The deceased, a female in her 70s, was linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lakes Seniors Living. Alberta Health says the case included comorbidities.

The woman was one of 13 deaths announced across the province on Tuesday, pushing the provincial total to 1,866.

22 recovered and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the municipality on Tuesday. There are now 221 active cases of the virus in the city.

Isabel Campbell Public School has been removed from the COVID-19 alert list. There are still six schools with COVID-19 outbreaks and seven with alerts.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and five recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the last 24 hours. 44 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Province-wide, 430 cases were reported on Tuesday from 9,473 completed tests. Across Alberta, 307 people remain in the hospital, with 56 requiring the ICU due to COVID-19.