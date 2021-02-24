Another Grande Prairie school is considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health says St. Catherine Catholic School has passed the five case mark.

There are three other locals schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, and Alexander Forbes School. École Nouvelle Frontière and Hillcrest Christian School have outbreaks of more than 10 cases.

École St. Gerard has been issued an alert, meaning it has between two and four cases. There are seven other area schools under alert, including Grande Prairie Composite High School, Riverstone Public School, Parkside Montessori, St. Clement Catholic School, Isabel Campbell Public School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

Roy Bickell Public School has been removed from the alert list.