The Grande Prairie area could see wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour Sunday afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the western part of the province, including the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

It’s reported there is a weather system crossing British Columbia bringing strong westerly winds that should begin to die down Sunday evening. As of noon, the wind in Grande Prairie was clocked at 52 kilometres per hour, gusting 76 kilometres per hour with a temperature of five degrees.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada warns. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

A small power outage has also been reported in a rural area in the southwest part of the city. ATCO Electric says 77 customers are affected in the Mystic Ridge and Deer Ridge area.

The power went out around 12:25 p.m. Sunday and it is estimated to be repaired by 3 p.m. The cause is not yet known.