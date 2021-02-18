École Montrose in Grande Prairie has been placed under a COVID-19 outbreak designation by the province. It joins two other schools, Charles Spencer High School and Alexander Forbes School, which are considered to have betweeen five and nine cases as of Wednesday.

Two other schools, Hillcrest Christian School and École Nouvelle Frontière, remain under outbreak designation after more than 10 cases were reported in both facilities earlier this month.

Eight other schools in the Grande Prairie area are under COVID-19 alert status, including Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Riverstone Public School, Derek Taylor School, St. Kateri Catholic, St. Clement Catholic School, and Isabel Campbell School.

A case of the virus has also been reported at Robert W. Zahara School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division officials say the individual last attended the school on February 11th.