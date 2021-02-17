COVID-19 case counts in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 16th. (Alberta.ca)

10 new, and nine recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. According to the latest data provided by the province, 220 active cases of the virus remain in the municipality.

A number of new COVID-19 related outbreaks have been reported in the region. Heritage Lodge, a private group home, Rotary House, and Walmart in Grande Prairie, as well as Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre in Valleyview have all been added to the provincial totals on Tuesday.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases were also reported on Tuesday. There are now 43 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire county region.

Three regional schools have been removed from the provincial alert, as St. Joseph Catholic High School, Derek Taylor School and St. Kateri Catholic School have fallen below the two positive COVID-19 case threshold.

Across Alberta, 277 new cases were reported on February 16th from 7,476 tests. The positivity rate over the last 24 hours was approximately 3.9 per cent. Provincially, 360 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 60 requiring the ICU.