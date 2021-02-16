24 new and 11 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows 219 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of the end of the day February 15th.

Four new and two recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 41 active cases in the region.

Province-wide, 263 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of February 15th from just over 5,000 tests. 365 people with COVID-19 remain in hospital across Alberta, with 56 needing the ICU.

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were also reported on Monday, for an updated total of 1,791 deaths.