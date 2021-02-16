Two people have been left without a home following a fire on Monday. (Kim McKay)

Two people have been left without a home after a fire in the Happy Trails RV Park. The Grande Prairie Fire Department responded to the call shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and found the trailer fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

Crews say the blaze took several hours to get under control, and while there have been no injuries reported, the two occupants have been displaced as a result.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was due to a propane construction heater that was being used under the RV to thaw pipes.