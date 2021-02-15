There are again more than 200 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says there were 11 new cases reported in the city on Sunday, as well as two recoveries, leaving 206 active cases as of February 14th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases and three recoveries were reported, dropping the active case total by one to 39.

Across Alberta, 251 new cases and two deaths were reported on Sunday, as 5,389 tests were completed. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the positivity rate is 4.6 per cent. As of February 14th, there are 356 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, with 58 in intensive care.