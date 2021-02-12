A COVID-19 outbreak been declared at Signature Support Services in Grande Prairie for the second time. Alberta Health says there are six active cases linked to the facility.

The first outbreak was declared in August 2020. It was linked to one death. Alberta Health classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

There are currently six outbreak locations in the Grande Prairie area, including the QEII Hospital, the Grande Prairie Care Centre, Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Shell Gold Creek, and Ovintiv Canada Pipestone in Wembley. In the Peace River area, there are outbreaks at Points West Living, Peace River Correctional Centre, Sugarplum Tree Daycare, and Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw.

Earlier this week Alberta Health listed the Grande Prairie Council for Lifelong Learning as having an outbreak. It has since been removed from the list. There were seven cases that have all recovered.