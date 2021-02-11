28 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows 182 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of Wednesday.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and one recovered case were recorded in the same time frame. Three additional deaths were also reported across the Alberta Health Services North zone, for a new total of 123.

AHS has also placed Parkside Montessori School in Grande Prairie under a COVID-19 alert. An alert is placed on a school if between 2-4 cases of the virus are confirmed in the facility. It’s one of nine schools in the area under alert, with a further two under outbreak status, with over 10 active cases.

Province-wide, 352 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday from 9,968 tests, which represents a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent. Across Alberta, 397 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 71 requiring the ICU.