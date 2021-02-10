The Peace Country has been under an extreme cold warning for several days (Donovan Eckstrom, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Another four weather records have unofficially been broken over the past two days in Grande Prairie.

On February 8th, Environment Canada says a low of minus 38.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Grande Prairie Airport, besting the previous record of minus 38.1 set in 1985. The high that day was minus 29.4 degrees, passing the previous minimum high record for the day of minus 28.9 from 1943.

On both the 8th and 9th, new records for minimum windchill were also set. On Monday, the windchill reached minus 49, two degrees lower than the minus 47 seen in 2008, and on Tuesday, it reached minus 50, one degree lower than the minus 49 also seen 13 years ago.

The low for the day on the 9th, however, wasn’t quite low enough to break a record. It reached minus 40.5 degrees, while the coldest February 9th on record was minus 41 degrees in 1985.

The extreme cold is predicted to last through Thursday, warming up slightly heading into the weekend.